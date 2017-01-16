John Lewis' Book Sells Out On Amazon Following Trump Feud

Civil Rights icon and the member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Georgia’s 5th district, John Lewis, came to the media spotlight this weekend for all the wrong reasons. Donald Trump started directing tweet attacks at the civil rights icon after he directly questioned the legitimacy of the president-elect. This led to a lot of backfire against Trump who faced a lot of criticism for his comments on the Civil Rights hero on the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday. But in the end things turned out just fine for John Lewis as the Washington Post reports that the Civil Right icon’s books have sold out on Amazon, as a result of all the fuss surrounding him and Trump this weekend. It is reported that the Georgia Congressman’s book “Walking with the Wind: A Memoir of the Movement” had sold out on Amazon. The book was also listed as the site’s No. 3 bestseller on Saturday afternoon. There were reports of used copies of the hardcover edition selling for almost $100 after all the new copies had sold out. In an interview with NBC News‘ Chuck Todd that aired on Friday, Representative Lewis called Trump an “illegitimate president” and said that the only reason he won was because the Russians were involved, CNN reports. President John F. Kennedy meets with civil rights leaders including Lewis [Image by National Archive/Newsmakers] “I don’t see this President-elect as a legitimate president.” “I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.” John Lewis was elected to Congress in 1986. He told in the interview that Trump’s inauguration ceremony next week will be the first public ceremony that he would not be attending since he moved to Washington. “You cannot be at home with something that you feel is wrong.” There have been few democrats who have attacked Trump this directly. Most Hillary aides have been reluctant in passing direct judgement at Trump. Trump responded harshly to Lewis’s comments. He tweeted the following on Saturday. “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad.” Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017 mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017 Trump’s tweets met with a lot of backlash, specially considering that it was the weekend of the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday, an iconic day commemorating the entire civil rights movement. Trump was elected as the next President of the United States on November. [Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images] Trump’s initial comments had faced a lot of backlash, specially from members and supporters of the Democratic party. Cornell William Brooks, who serves as the president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), responded to Trump’s remarks with a tweet of his own. “By disrespecting @repjohnlewis, @realDonaldTrump dishonored Lewis’ sacrifice & demeaned Americans & the rights, he nearly died 4. Apologize.” House Minority Leader, Nancy Pelosi, tweeted the following. “Ahead of #MLKday2017, let us remember that many have tried to silence @repjohnlewis over the years. All have failed.” California Senator, Kamala Harris, tweeted this. “John Lewis is an icon of the Civil Rights Movement who is fearless in the pursuit of justice and equality. He deserves better than this.” But the democrats weren’t the only ones criticizing Trump. Republican and frequent Trump critic, Senator Ben Sasse, took the opportunity to praise John Lewis, writing “John Lewis and his ‘talk’ have changed the world.” Republican Congressman Justin Amash took direct aim at the president-elect. He wrote: “Dude, just stop.” Dude, just stop. https://t.co/UCIqhqGnXu — Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 15, 2017 Later, possibly responding to all the backlashes, Trump used a less offensive tone in another tweet directed at the civil rights icon. He wrote: “Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get!” Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017 John Lewis was a close ally of the civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Along with the Doctor King, James Farmer, A. Philip Randolph, Roy Wilkins and Whitney Young, Lewis constituted what is known as the big six of the civil rights movement. Together they organized the famous march on Washington in 1963 which eventually led to the end of racial segregation in the United States. As part of the same movement, while marching in Selma, Alabama in 1965, Lewis was was brutally beaten by the police. [Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]

