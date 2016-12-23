John Tory backs seniors TTC discount

Mayor John Tory won’t support eliminating seniors discounts on the TTC. In a statement on Friday, Tory said that “seniors have paid their dues and a lot of them are operating on very fixed or low incomes.“We’ve had TTC fares for seniors in place successfully for decades for people that have paid their dues and making changes to that is not something that I’m interested in,” he said.The statement came a day after the Star published a story about whether seniors fares could be eliminated following council’s approval of the Fair Pass Program, which would give transit discounts to low-income adults of all ages. “It’s good we’re looking at special arrangements for low-income people in Toronto with the Fair Pass, but I don’t want to touch seniors’ fares to any significant degree,” Tory said in the statementArticle Continued Below“We should leave something that has worked well for years more or less alone.” In a statement provided to the Star on Friday, TTC chair Josh Colle said that the transit agency “is not considering any changes to seniors fares and we have no plans to do so.”The Fair Pass Program, which would give almost 200,000 low-income residents TTC discounts of up to 33 per cent, is expected to cost $48 million a year when it’s fully implemented.

