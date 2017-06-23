John Tory says residency is an issue in Ward 44 appointment battle

Mayor John Tory says it would be better if the new Scarborough East councillor reside within the ward’s boundaries, while acknowledging that, as an MPP, he, himself, represented a riding far from his Toronto home.Tory’s comments came Friday after the Star quoted former councillor David Soknacki saying Tory aides, including chief of staff Chris Eby, gave his candidacy for the appointment a chilly reception in a city hall meeting Wednesday.“Their questions were along the lines of why I was running, and mine were along the lines of, I’d like to think we have a fair bit in common,” said Soknacki, a fiscal conservative who ran against Tory for mayor in 2014, but later served on Tory’s transition team and on a policing task force struck by the mayor.A “perplexed” Soknacki said he was initially greeted warmly by councillors while asking them to support him in a July vote to replace the late Ron Moeser until the 2018 election, but the reception chilled “as if I was dead.“I was told how wonderful I was, how I would have been a great representative for the residents, but certain unnamed people had called them and told them that really they mustn’t (support me).”Article Continued BelowSoknacki, who lives about five kilometres from the ward, said he is seeking the appointment to continue Moeser’s work until 2018, not to make waves.The former budget chief could, however, potentially be a rare Tory critic on the political right as the mayor crafts an election-year budget.And, while it seems unlikely the one-stop Scarborough subway extension, costing at least $3.35-billion and supported by Moeser, will come back to council before the election, Soknacki’s past criticism of it has helped galvanize councillor, Glenn De Baeremaeker, at least, against his candidacy.