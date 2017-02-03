John Tory wont rule out future work with friend Nick Kouvalis

Mayor John Tory is refusing to rule out working with controversial campaign strategist Nick Kouvalis on his 2018 re-election campaign.On Friday morning, just hours after Kouvalis resigned as campaign manger of Kellie Leitch’s Conservative party leadership bid following a week of controversy, Tory once again said he rejected Kouvalis’s recent statements but stopped short of denouncing the pollster.“Prior to this decision by Mr. Kouvalis, I had clearly expressed to him my complete rejection of his actions in connection with the Leitch campaign,” Tory said in a statement emailed to reporters Friday morning. “As for speculation about my future campaign team, let me be clear: I do not have a campaign team. I am forbidden by law from having one. My focus is on my job as mayor and I won’t be making decisions about who will play roles in my campaign organization for many more months.”Sources have told the Star that while the municipal campaign has yet to officially kick off, informal discussions with the mayor have been ongoing. On Thursday, sources said Kouvalis was also stepping away from Tory’s re-election campaign and that of British Colum‎bia Premier Christy Clark.Article Continued BelowTory reiterated Friday that his next campaign will employ people who “share my values, which include: inclusion and acceptance, honesty, fair play, decency and respect.”RELATED:Nick Kouvalis resigns from Kellie Leitch campaign