Joseph Boydens identity crisis opens up questions on who is part of a community

The first time I heard author Joseph Boyden speak was last June when he gave the keynote address at a health-care conference in a Richmond Hill hotel.Boyden spoke for nearly an hour, played the harmonica and held the crowd captive as he spoke of his battle with depression and attempted suicide when he was a teen.When he described himself, I felt an immediate kinship. Boyden was raised in Toronto and he described his background as mostly Celtic — his dad, Raymond, a Second World War hero, was Irish and his mom, Blanche, Scottish and Anishinaabe. While I’m not Irish, I was raised outside of Toronto, my father was Polish Canadian, and my maternal grandmother, Margaret Dyck, is indigenous. She carries an Indian status card and her community is Fort William First Nation. She never lived on the reserve but in the bush, in Graham and Raith, places so small you would be pressed to find them on a map.I thought Boyden’s background gave authenticity to his writing because his voice came from his mixed-blood background.Article Continued BelowThen, shortly before Christmas, I read APTN reporter Jorge Barrera’s story, “Author Joseph Boyden’s Shape-Shifting Indigenous Identity,” and I cringed. Barrera’s detailed investigative report challenged Boyden’s claim to indigenous blood.“Boyden has never publicly revealed exactly from which Earth his indigenous heritage grows. It has been an ever shifting, evolving thing. Over the years, Boyden has variously claimed his family’s roots extended to the Métis, Mi’kmaq, Ojibway and Nipmuc peoples,” Barrera wrote.Those are roots from many trees.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx