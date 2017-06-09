Journal under fire for Black Lives Matter issue with no Black authors

A leading journal of political philosophy took up the Black Lives Matter movement in its June issue without a single contribution from a Black academic, triggering an outcry from African-American scholars.Many Black scholars said they felt insulted and ignored, and some took to social media to express their indignation. Two wrote open letters to the Journal of Political Philosophy.The journal’s editors were apologetic for what they conceded was an “especially grave oversight” and vowed to increase diversity on its editorial board and in its pages.Read more:Black Lives Matter takes fight to all 50 statesArticle Continued BelowCanadian campuses have a racism problemThe episode highlights what some intellectuals say is a lack of diverse voices in the influential research journals where getting a paper accepted is often vital to getting ahead in the publish-or-perish world of academia.The omission left many wondering: Do Black minds matter?