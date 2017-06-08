Journalist shield law could soon become reality in Canada

OTTAWA—The federal Liberal government is prepared to throw its support behind proposed legislation to protect the identity of journalists’ confidential sources, the Star has learned.The government is expected to announce Friday it will back a Conservative senator’s privately sponsored bill that would, for the first time in Canada, provide statutory protection for the identity of journalists’ sources.The bill would make it harder for police and other law enforcement or security agencies to spy on journalists’ communications or to seize documents that could reveal their sources. It would also make it harder for the cops to use whatever information is seized or captured by warranted surveillance.The Journalistic Sources Protection Act, S-231, was introduced by Sen. Claude Carignan in November after revelations that Montreal police spied on the communications of 10 journalists in Quebec in recent years — a scandal that has prompted a public inquiry in the province.In a major move that could see a new law adopted within a few months, the Liberals will propose a handful of technical amendments to address “legal and policy concerns” with the bill as drafted — changes that a senior government official characterized as “reasonable” and that Carignan said he supports.Article Continued BelowThe Conservative senator was privately consulted by justice officials on the changes the government will advance and believes they improve the bill because they would prevent “unforeseen effects.”The government official, who was not authorized to speak on the record, said the amendments are intended to ensure that journalistic source protections would not interfere with the ability of law enforcement or security agencies to act in urgent or emergency situations “particularly in a national security context.”The amendments would also ensure that the protection extends to the sources, not to a reporter as an individual if he or she was the object of a criminal investigation. “Without that amendment there would be a risk that the search warrant against journalists who themselves commit crimes would be improperly invalidated,” said the source.