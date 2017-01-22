Journey to the end of the world: help in a hellscape

RIO COLORADO, ARGENTINA—Argentina’s hot summer days and powerful winds are mentally and physically exhausting. In addition, I worry at night, always in the middle of nowhere, when I have to tie Sapo and Picasso to trees or fence posts: I can’t sleep with the anxiety that one of them will break loose. On my 2012 long ride from Calgary to Brazil, on the side of a Wyoming mountain, I awoke at 2 a.m. to the sound of splitting wood and the horses galloping away. It took more than an hour to find my ponies in the dark wilderness. In Mexico, my horse Frenchie freed himself from a fence post by nibbling at the lead rope. He wandered out onto a highway, where he was hit by a truck. Luckily he survived, but the traumatic experience marked both of us. Pro football player Alex Karras once said, “toughness is in the soul and spirit, not in muscles.” A drug lord quoted it to me in Honduras, on that first long ride, while my horses and I struggled our way up a humid and muddy mountain. Now, after two months trekking through Argentina — as part of my year-long journey from Brazil to the southernmost tip of South America — those words carry much more weight than they did when I first heard them. From Tres Arroyos south, the towns were farther and farther apart, and almost all of the gates I rode up to were locked with thick chains, forcing me to camp nearly every night. Every day my limit was tested. Every day I realized I had the power to go further than I ever imagined. Article Continued BelowOnce I set up camp next to a riverbed and tied the horses to a nearby fence line. At 5:30 a.m., dead tired but unable to sleep, I decided to start my day. When I unzipped the tent flap, I saw Picasso wide-eyed, with his left front hoof stuck in the fence. The wire was caught between the back of his shoe and the bottom of his hoof and he was instinctively pulling back trying to free his leg. I used all of my strength to push his leg forward, trying to free his hoof. It was impossible. I needed to find a set of pliers to cut the wire. Standing in the middle of the dirt road, I prayed for half an hour for someone to appear. Finally, a truck came roaring up. I waved my arms and it came to a stop. I explained my predicament to the driver. He reached into a toolbox and handed me a rusty set of pliers. I wanted to kiss him. I managed to cut the wire and free my pony.As the days passed, we continued south past Bahia Blanca and into the worst stretch of terrain I have ever ridden. A deadly drought and a large electrical storm had ignited and fed a raging fire in the province of La Pampa over Christmas. Blowing winds of up to 70 km/h spread the flames over three million hectares of ranch land in three provinces: Buenos Aires, Santa Fe and Rio Negro.