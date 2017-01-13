A judge has acquitted a man of failing to provide a breath sample, rebuking Toronto police officers’ “aggressive” and “verbally abusive” conduct following a simple traffic stop, which included telling the man he needed to exit his car because he had come to a “high drug” area.Calling the encounter, which was captured on the police’s in-car camera system, “truly Kafkaesque,” Ontario Court Justice Sandra Bacchus was also critical of the officers for turning off their microphones during “key seconds.”Those seconds were just before officers decided to ask the man for a breath sample after repeatedly demanding he exit his vehicle, despite there being no valid reason to do so.Marcel Blackburn, who is black, was pulled over in December 2015 around 1 a.m. on Reggae Lane, near Eglinton Ave. W. and Oakwood Ave., after he was apparently observed by police making a right turn on a red light without stopping.Almost immediately, Blackburn was subjected to Officer Manheep Virk banging on his car and demanding he exit his vehicle, while Officer Memhnet Gucbilmez threatened to drag him out through the passenger window because he was not co-operating, the judge found. (Blackburn had said his driver’s side window was broken, but he rolled down the rear driver’s side window and passenger side window.)Article Continued BelowAt one point, when Blackburn again demanded to know why he was being pulled over, Gucbilmez responded on video: “You came to a high drug laneway. I don’t know if you have guns or weapons on you,” later adding: “Because you blew a red light and come to a laneway where a (sic) high drug transactions, lots of guns and shootings happen in this area.”Blackburn denied he had any drugs or weapons, and none were ultimately found in his car, Bacchus wrote.Toronto police spokesman Mark Pugash said in an email: “We will look into the judge’s comments. We take such comments very seriously.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx