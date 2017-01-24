Judge rules Calgary mom who used holistic medicine criminally negligent in sons death

CALGARY—An Alberta judge says a Calgary woman who treated her son with holistic remedies before he died of a strep infection “gambled away” his life and is guilty of criminal negligence causing death.Justice Kristine Eidsvik also issued a judicial stay on a second charge against Tamara Lovett of failing to provide the necessaries of life.Lovett gave her 7-year-old son Ryan dandelion tea and oil of oregano when he developed the infection that kept him bedridden for 10 days in March 2013.Read more:Alberta mom on trial after sick child dies at homeArticle Continued BelowCalgary mom who treated sick son with holistic remedies is ‘morally innocent’: defenceSon could have been saved with simple antibiotic, Calgary woman’s trial told“Ms. Lovett took an obvious and seriously incredible risk with Ryan’s health and well-being by taking it on herself to diagnose what remedies would be useful for Ryan without the assistance of more medically qualified help,” Eidsvik said Monday.