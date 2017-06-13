Jury finds man guilty in fatal drive-by shooting of Scarborough mom

Two men accused of first-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of a Scarborough mother of four left the prisoner’s box to opposite fates Monday; one walking into the arms of his family and the other escorted out in handcuffs.A jury found Michael Davani, 24, guilty of first-degree murder in Andrea White’s death; Alwayne Bigby, 27, was found not guilty.The victim’s mother, Wendy White, erupted with a loud cry of “Yes!” after the guilty verdict for Davani was read as he stared straight ahead.White was killed after several gunshots were fired at the Scarborough garage where she, her husband and some friends were sitting on April 12, 2014. Several shots rang out from a passing SUV, with one bullet striking the 33-year-old in the abdomen. She died in her husband’s arms minutes later.Article Continued BelowBigby’s mother and White’s mother hugged each other outside the courtroom before Bigby and his family were ushered out the University Ave. courthouse. But White said she still feels “confused” about his verdict.“(Bigby) could be an innocent bystander and obviously the jury took that into consideration with evidence and proved that that’s what it was, but I don’t feel that way,” she said.