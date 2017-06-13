Jury re-watches fatal traffic stop videos in Philando Castile shooting

ST. PAUL, MINN.—A jury weighing the fate of a Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a black motorist asked Tuesday to re-watch two key videos.In their second day of deliberations, jurors returned to court to again see dashcam video captured by officer Jeronimo Yanez’s squad car that shows the shooting of 32-year-old Philando Castile. Yanez shot Castile five times last July during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb, just seconds after Castile informed him he was carrying a gun.The jury also watched a replay of the video that Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, livestreamed on Facebook beginning seconds after Castile had been shot.Read more:Officer in Philando Castile shooting ‘did what he had to do,’ defence attorney saysArticle Continued BelowMinnesota officer testifies Philando Castile had hand on gun when shotMinnesota officer in Castile shooting said he didn’t know ‘where the gun was’No explanation was given for the request. The jury also requested transcripts of squad car audio and of Yanez’s statement to state investigators the day after the shooting, but the judge denied the request because defence attorneys did not agree.