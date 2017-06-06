Just do it babe: The harrowing messages the accused sent her boyfriend hours before his suicide

Sitting in his pickup truck one summer day in 2014, Conrad Roy III wavered about his plan to kill himself.He was scared, he texted his girlfriend.“Get back in,” she replied.Roy did.The 18-year-old who had long battled depression and suicidal thoughts succumbed to carbon monoxide. He was found dead the following day in a Kmart parking lot several miles outside Boston. His girlfriend, 17-year-old Michelle Carter, was charged with involuntary manslaughter.Article Continued BelowNow, nearly three years later, Carter is on trial in a controversial case that experts say raises new and contentious questions: Can a person be charged and convicted in someone’s death even if she was not with the victim when he died? And can a person be found guilty of killing someone based solely on what she said in text messages?Such questions are critical in a state such as Massachusetts, where assisting someone to commit suicide is not considered a crime.The prosecution’s most damning evidence against Carter, who is now 20: dozens upon dozens of text messages in which she was pushing Roy to commit suicide. The two exchanged hundreds of text messages for several days before Roy killed himself. She insisted that he would be better off dead.