Justin Trudeau and Barack Obama reignite bromance over dinner in Montreal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former U.S. President Barack Obama met for a meal in Montreal Tuesday night, reminding the world that their great political ‘bromance’ is thriving. The image of the two leaders, with their sleeves rolled up, engaged in a relaxed discussion, made people swoon on social media.“This warms my cold, dead American heart. Thank you,” tweeted Stephanie Cannizzaro.“This is like looking at a pic of 2 of my exes and wondering why I had to end up with the jerk,” stated another tweet, in reference to U.S. President Donald Trump.Article Continued Below“How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks @BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown,” tweeted Trudeau after the duo dined at Liverpool House in St-Henri.In a tweet Wednesday, The Obama Foundation stated that the two leaders were discussing “their shared commitment to developing the next generation of leaders.”Rumours of a great admiration between the two leaders began in March 2016 when Trudeau went on a three-day trip to Washington to visit then-President Obama in Washington. “We’re actually closer than friends. We’re like siblings, really,” Trudeau said in a toast to Obama during his visit, which began the legendary ‘bromance’