Justin Trudeau congratulates Donald Trump

OTTAWA—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as U.S. president and pledged to work with the new administration in Washington.In a statement issued after Trump formally assumed the presidential post, Trudeau underscored the close ties between the two nations and sought to highlight common ground the two governments may share on economic issues."Canada and the United States have built one of the closest relationships between any two countries in the world. This enduring partnership is essential to our shared prosperity and security," Trudeau said.Read more: Trump says 'American carnage stops now' as he's sworn in as president"Together, we benefit from robust trade and investment ties, and integrated economies, that support millions of Canadian and American jobs. We both want to build economies where the middle class, and those working hard to join it, have a fair shot at success, the prime minister said.