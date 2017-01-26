Justin Trudeau names nine new parliamentary secretaries

OTTAWA—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has added nine new names to the ranks of the Liberal government’s parliamentary secretaries.“Each of these individuals, from a variety of backgrounds and communities across Canada, bring their own skills and points of view to government,” Trudeau said in a statement released Thursday announcing the changes.“I am confident they will complement our current cabinet strengths and help build an even better future for all Canadians,” he said.The fresh faces include:Ginette Petitpas Taylor, now parliamentary secretary to the finance ministerArticle Continued BelowMarco Mendicino, who joins Bill Blair as one of the parliamentary secretaries to Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.Sherry Romanado, associate minister of defence and parliamentary secretary for veterans affairsMatt DeCourcey, foreign affairs