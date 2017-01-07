Justin Trudeau tries to shake air of entitlement: Paul Wells

Somewhere in the sullen sandstone bunker of Ottawa’s Langevin Block, somebody has finally pulled the populism alarm.You know the one. It says IN CASE OF ENTITLEMENT, BREAK GLASS.Beneath that inscription, in a smaller font, it says I MEAN, FEEL FREE TO WAIT A WHILE, BECAUSE ENTITLEMENT IS FUN. BUT IF IT GETS REALLY BAD, GO AHEAD AND BREAK THAT GLASS.The glass remained unbroken when Trudeau partied with Bono and Kevin Spacey at Davos a year ago. Nobody reached for the little hammer when his top staffers, Gerald Butts and Katie Telford, posted moving expenses that could have paid to bury Trajan’s legions in Styrofoam peanuts. Everyone kept their cool when Health Minister Jane Philpott hired a Liberal donor for bespoke limo service around the Golden Horseshoe.Even after Trudeau’s social appointments turned out to form an arrow on Google Maps pointing to the one billionaire in China who stays up at night wondering whether the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation has enough money to get by, nobody pulled the red lever.Article Continued BelowBut there comes a point. Perhaps Trudeau realized he had reached it as he was flying back from his New Year’s family vacation at the Aga Khan’s private island in the Bahamas.That last bit took a while to tease out of the PMO, didn’t it? At first, his public agenda said only “Personal.” Then, reporters were told he was not in Canada. Then that he had been in the Bahamas. And finally, on Friday, the travel arrangements.Government spokesmen were quick to note Trudeau’s conspicuous frugality on the way to, uh, the private island with the yacht in what the Hollywood Reporter calls the “Hamptons of the Bahamas.” Trudeau paid the market cost of airfare to the, uh, private island with the yacht in the Hamptons of the Bahamas.

