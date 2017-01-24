Justin Trudeau will meet with Donald Trump in next 30 days or so

WASHINGTON—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet the new U.S. president within the next several weeks, as the incoming American administration talks to its northern and southern neighbours about a revised North American Free Trade Agreement.A spokesman for Donald Trump confirmed the upcoming discussions as he held his first daily White House briefing Monday and took questions on trade, counterterrorism and a dispute over him making misleading statements.The first NAFTA talks could take place in the U.S., Sean Spicer suggested. He appeared to indicate the leaders would visit Trump. However, in Canada, several officials said specifics of a meeting had yet to be nailed down.Read more: Trudeau’s Trump tactics seem to be working — so far: Paul Wells“(Trump) discussed on the phone with both leaders his desire to reform (NAFTA),” Spicer told reporters. “His goal was to have that discussion when they come in person.”Article Continued BelowSpicer said the meetings would happen soon: “Over the next 30 days or so.”Trade figured prominently in Trump’s first full workday at the White House. The new president officially killed the Trans-Pacific Partnership by formally revoking U.S. participation in the 12-country trade pact.That multinational agreement had been a pillar of U.S. foreign policy under two administrations, an effort to set American-designed trade standards in China’s geographic neighbourhood, and Canada was also a party. However, the deal drew fire from left and right in the last U.S. election and now appears dead.