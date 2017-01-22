Kathleen Wynne blasts Tory leadership hopeful Kevin OLeary

Ontario’s Liberal premier has injected herself into the federal Conservative leadership race with a slap at the newest — and highest-profile — contestant.Premier Kathleen Wynne posted an open letter on Facebook on Sunday attacking businessman and television personality Kevin O’Leary for erroneously claiming Ontario attracts lower auto investment than Michigan. “I noticed that you told one media outlet that our province trails Michigan when it comes to auto sector investment because, in your words, business there enjoys, ‘30 per cent less in tax, no regulations and no carbon tax,’” Wynne wrote.“In fact, that’s inaccurate on just about every count. As it turns out, Ontario has attracted roughly $2 billion worth of new auto sector investment in the last few months alone — far outpacing Michigan,” the premier continued. “Indeed, over the past five years, Ontario has accounted for 14.6 per cent of all the auto production in North American, surpassing the share enjoyed by any other jurisdiction on either side of the border including — you guessed it — Michigan,” she said.Wynne conceded that there is “no carbon tax in Michigan but our program to cap the emissions of industry is far less expensive and much more effective than the new carbon tax your fellow Conservatives have promised to introduce.”Article Continued BelowThat’s a reference to Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown’s vague plan to replace the Liberals’ new cap-and-trade program, which increases fossil-fuel prices, with a “revenue-neutral” carbon tax if he wins the June 7, 2018 provincial election.“As for taxes, businesses in Ontario pay a combined federal and provincial rate of 28.5 per cent. That’s significantly below the 38.9 per cent they pay in Michigan,” noted Wynne.With a nod toward O’Leary’s role as Mr. Wonderful on ABC’s Shark Tank, Wynne admitted it is difficult to debate someone famous for making outrageous claims on television.