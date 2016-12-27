Kathleen Wynne says going global strategy will bring jobs to Ontario

Give or take, Premier Kathleen Wynne travelled about 90,000 kilometres abroad this year — more than twice the circumference of the Earth — in her pursuit of jobs and investment in Ontario.For her efforts in Japan, South Korea, Israel, Mexico, India and the United States, Wynne and her ministers helped Ontario businesses, hospitals, colleges, and universities ink 137 agreements worth $660 million that should create 776 jobs in the province.The premier’s overseas missions are part of the province’s “going global” strategy to attract investment and lessen Ontario’s dependence on the U.S., which accounts for more than 80 per cent of its trade.Wynne hopes that by diversifying markets and increasing exports, she can increase job creation at home.“Our top priority as a government is jobs and growth, so now is absolutely the right time for us to double down on our global trade strategy, and that’s what this mission is about,” she told the Star in January before her eight-day trip to India.Article Continued BelowThe premier’s foreign missions are hardly vacations — she zigzagged 7,200 kilometres around India, visiting Amritsar, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.There, she met twice with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as with the chief ministers — the equivalent of provincial premiers — of five of India’s 29 states.Ontario firms, universities and colleges signed 65 agreements worth $240 million, generating 150 new jobs at home.

