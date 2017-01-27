Kathleen Wynne stopping John Torys plan for tolls on DVP, Gardiner

Premier Kathleen Wynne is slamming the brakes on Toronto Mayor John Tory’s plan to toll the Don Valley Parkway and the Gardiner Expressway by pledging additional transit funding, the Star has learned.Wynne is to announce Friday at a Richmond Hill bus yard that the provincial government will not give Toronto council permission to impose the levies on the two city-owned highways.At the same time the premier will outline “hundreds of millions of dollars” in new money annually for municipalities with public transit systems.“We’re trying to help people get ahead and stay ahead — even a toll of $20 more a week is not affordable for Ontario families,” an official confided.“The province is indicating that there can’t be a conversation about tolling while other options (for commuters) are unavailable,” the insider said Thursday.Article Continued BelowThat effectively means tolling Toronto highways is off the table until Tory’s “SmartTrack” regional express rail expansion is up and running around 2023.While the mayor’s toll plan forced Wynne to fork over more money, he will not attend the premier’s announcement.“Toronto city council sent a very clear message: We have a plan to make much-needed investments in transit that will help fix traffic congestion in Toronto and throughout the region,” Tory’s office said in a statement Thursday night.