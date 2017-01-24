Kathleen Wynne takes aim at Kevin OLeary for spreading falsehoods

Premier Kathleen Wynne says she has no regrets about taking a chomp out of Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary for spreading “falsehoods” about Ontario.Wynne said Tuesday she does not appreciate the celebrity federal Conservative leadership hopeful’s attacks on the province’s economic performance.“I do believe that political debate should be based on facts: factual assertions, factual statements as opposed to false assertions or some sort of alternative reality,” she told reporters at Kitchener’s Conestoga College.“Facts still matter. They still matter in political discourse and they still matter in everything that we do. And when someone like Kevin O’Leary . . . runs down Ontario with falsehoods, I’m going to stand up and I’m going to put the facts on the record,” the premier said.“I’m going to defend Ontario and I’m going to make sure that people know what’s actually going on. I don’t think that it serves anyone to let falsehoods hang out in the public realm.”Article Continued BelowWynne escalated the war of words with the former Dragons’ Den stalwart, who now plies his trade as Mr. Wonderful on ABC’s Shark Tank, in a Facebook post Sunday.She was outraged that, after launching his federal Tory leadership bid last Wednesday, he erroneously claimed Ontario lagged behind Michigan in auto investment and had higher corporate tax rates.O’Leary replied on Facebook on Monday, lumping her in with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley in the trio of “incompetent politicians” out to “destroy my country.”