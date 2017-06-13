Kathleen Wynne warns of the risks of a victory by Patrick Brown and the PCs

Change for the sake of change will put pharmacare and a higher minimum wage at risk, warns Premier Kathleen Wynne.In a wide-ranging interview with the Star, the premier said Tuesday that she getting ready for an election now less than a year away.Wynne, who trails Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown in most polls and lost a June 1 byelection to the Tories in Sault Ste. Marie, said the Liberals plan to remind Ontario voters of the downside to change.“Part of this discussion around change is change to what and change from what? That’s why all I can do is make it clear what we have done and then talk about how we’re going to build on it,” she said.The premier insisted next year’s campaign will differ from the occasion on which her predecessor Dalton McGuinty toppled a Conservative government by urging Ontarians to “choose change.”Article Continued Below“In 2003, the change was to a very clear set of priorities. Education was our number one priority. We were very clear about investing in healthcare. We had some very clear principles that we were operating on . . . that we believed that public service was important, that we believed in public institutions,” she said.Brown, in contrast to McGuinty in 2002 and 2003, has yet to reveal much in the way of policy plans.Asked about the 39-year-old Tory leader’s new ad blitz, which shows him marching in the Pride parade and meeting with Ontarians from many different cultural communities, Wynne expressed wariness.