Katy Perry-produced PSA tackles prospect of Muslim database

The video opens with the story of 89-year-old Naru Kuromiya, a Japanese-American who spent her childhood on a chicken farm in Riverside, Calif.Sitting on a chair, with a shawl covering her small frame, Kuromiya talks about that fateful day in 1942 when government officials took her father. They were given tags and numbers to wear, she said. Then, they were placed on a train, and Kuromiya, who would have been in her teens then, found herself living in an internment camp.“We had to leave our business, our homes and our possessions behind, even our pets,” she said. “We were an American farm family now living in an internment camp. And our constitutional rights were taken away from us. It all started with fear and rumours, then it bloomed into the registration of Japanese-Americans.”Then, the twist.About a minute and a half into the video, Kuromiya stops talking. For a few seconds, she stares directly at the camera. She takes off her glasses and her wig. Nothing can be heard except the sound of a piano.Article Continued BelowThen, she slowly peels off her prosthetic mask, revealing a young woman with black hair and dark eyes underneath the disguise.“Don’t let history repeat itself,” she said.The young woman is played by Hina Khan, a Los Angeles-based Muslim actress of Pakistani heritage, according to the Los Angeles Times.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx