Kevin OLeary announces run for Conservative leadership

Kevin O’Leary has announced he is running for the Conservative leadership, suggesting that as a businessman, he is better qualified that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to work with president-elect Donald Trump.O’Leary said he intended to run in a video posted to his Facebook page Wednesday morning, moments before making the official announcement on CTV.In a statement, O’Leary said Canadians need a prime minister who will kickstart the economy and support business — particularly in light of political changes in the United States.“Now, with the election of Donald Trump to our south, Canada’s largest trading partner is headed by a businessman with an aggressive strategy that could hurt the Canadian economy. Trudeau doesn’t stand a chance, and we deserve better,” he said.Article Continued Below“Canadians are looking for a prime minister who is not a career politician; a prime minister who will fight for them, and is not afraid to tell them how it is. They also want a prime minister who will be inclusive and not lower themselves to use divisive politics,” he said.“Since the start of this leadership race I have looked for a candidate with these qualities, but it has become clear that I am the only one that can defeat Trudeau.”O’Leary — an author and financial guru who became known to many Canadians as a judge on the CBC-TV show “Dragons’ Den” — will be competing against 13 other candidates, including MPs Kellie Leitch, Maxime Bernier and Steven Blaney.Those already in the race faced off in a French-language debate Tuesday night in Quebec City.