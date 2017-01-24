Kevin OLeary leads as Tories gain ground on Liberals, new poll shows

OTTAWA—Kevin O’Leary is the far-and-away front-runner for the Conservative leadership as the Opposition party gains slightly on the Liberals in overall voter preference, according to a new poll.O’Leary, the celebrity businessman who entered the Tory leadership race last week after months of signalling a potential campaign, is the top choice to lead the party for 27 per cent of poll respondents. The survey found he had more than twice the support of runner-up Maxime Bernier, the Quebec MP and former minister who scored 11 per cent.Bernier was followed by Lisa Raitt at 7 per cent — she attacked O’Leary in early January by launching the site StopKevinOLeary.com — and Michael Chong, who got 6 per cent.“(O’Leary)’s adding a bit of lustre to the Conservative race,” said Lorne Bozinoff, president of Forum Research, which conducted the leadership poll.“The Liberals have sort of had a free rein, a leaderless competition with the other parties. There’s now a leadership candidate among the Tories that people actually know about,” he said. “I think the publicity is going to help the Tories in terms of their numbers.”Article Continued BelowAt the same time, 38 per cent of respondents still preferred “someone else” to any of the current Conservative leadership candidates, the poll found. That’s down from 53 per cent who wanted someone else when asked in December.Bozinoff pointed out that, when looking only at Conservative supporters in the poll, O’Leary’s support was more than 50 per cent, while just 21 per cent opted for “someone else.”O’Leary also placed first in support from Conservative party members, with 31 per cent. That was more than double the support for Lisa Raitt — 14 per cent — who placed second among members that were polled.