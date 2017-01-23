Kevin OLeary says Kathleen Wynne is incompetent

Flamed by Premier Kathleen Wynne for making erroneous claims about Ontario’s auto sector, a former Dragons’ Den star is firing back.Federal Conservative leadership candidate Kevin O’Leary, target of an unusual weekend attack from Wynne, lashed out at the premier Monday.“I’m getting involved in the Conservative leadership race because I can’t stand watching incompetent politicians destroy my country. You and (Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau are two of them. (Alberta Premier) Rachel Notley would be the third,” O’Leary wrote on Facebook.“You and your policies have all but bankrupted a province that was once an economic powerhouse in Canada. If you were the CEO of one of my companies I would have fired you long ago,” said the businessman and star of ABC’s Shark Tank.“Your complete disregard for the people of Ontario has caused hydro prices to become completely unaffordable for families, sometimes forcing them to choose between groceries and heat,” he continued.Article Continued BelowO’Leary’s response came the day after Wynne posted an open letter on Facebook to set the record straight on his incorrect assertion that Ontario attracts lower auto investment than neighbouring Michigan.“I noticed that you told one media outlet that our province trails Michigan when it comes to auto sector investment, because, in your words, business there enjoys, ‘30 per cent less in tax, no regulations and no carbon tax,’ ” the premier wrote.“In fact, that’s inaccurate on just about every count. As it turns out, Ontario has attracted roughly $2 billion worth of new auto sector investment in the last few months alone, far outpacing Michigan,” she noted.