Kim Jong Un vows to never put North Koreas nukes up for negotiations

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA—North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed Wednesday his nation will “demonstrate its mettle to the U.S.” and never put its weapons programs up for negotiations, a day after successfully testing its first intercontinental ballistic missile.The hard line suggests that North Korea will conduct more weapons tests until it perfects nuclear-armed missiles capable of striking anywhere in the United States. Analysts say Kim’s government believes nuclear weapons are key to its own survival and could be used to wrest concessions from the United States.Tuesday’s ICBM launch, confirmed by U.S. and South Korean officials, was a milestone in North Korea’s efforts to develop long-range nuclear-armed missiles. But the North isn’t there yet, and many analysts say it needs more tests to perfect such an arsenal.Worry spread in Washington and at the United Nations, where the United States, Japan and South Korea requested an emergency UN Security Council session on Wednesday. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the U.S. response would include “stronger measures to hold the DPRK accountable,” using the acronym for the nation’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.In a show of force, U.S. and South Korean troops fired “deep strike” precision missiles off South Korea’s east coast on Wednesday. South Korea’s military later released previously shot video showing the test-firing of sophisticated South Korean missiles and a computer-generated image depicting a North Korean flag in flames with the backdrop of a major building in Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.Article Continued BelowRead more: This picture taken by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un celebrating the successful test-fire of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 at an undisclosed location. (AFP/GETTY IMAGES) Kim Jong Un will soon have a nuclear missile that can hit Los Angeles — and Donald Trump can’t do much to stop it: AnalysisU.S. says North Korea launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, urges ‘global action’