Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Go Sexy Sheer and Lace At 'Ocean's Eight' Set For Movie Cameo

Kim Kardashian West and her two younger sisters, Kylie and Kendall, were on full display when they arrived for their cameo roles in the upcoming Ocean’s Eight film. However, all eyes were on Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner when the two stepped out in New York on Monday dripping lace and sheer. Kim and Kendall appeared in a Met Gala mock up for the Ocean’s Trilogy spinoff, according to a Hollywood Life celebrity news report. The reality TV stars and fashion queens walked a fake carpet and appeared cool, calm, and collected. After all, they’ve been there and done that many times over in real life. For Kim’s glam look, the 36-year-old mother of one slipped into a white dress with lace embellishments and a sheer bottom. Credit has to be given to the designers of the girls’ lace gowns. Kim wore her hair simple and down and covered up her arms with a white fur mini coat. #KimKardashian, #KendallJenner, and #KylieJenner filmed cameos for the upcoming movie #OceansEight tonight in New York City! See lots of pics at the #LinkInBio A photo posted by Just Jared (@justjared) on Jan 16, 2017 at 7:24pm PST Kim’s supermodel sister Kendall looked like a beguiling princess. The 21-year-old aspiring Victoria’s Secret Angel donned a floor-length “Elie Saab Haute Couture jasmine short sleeved Victorian high neck gown with macrame embroidered with lace and sequins.” Kendall opted for a low-profile bling look. Thanks to a bit of creativity, lace is strategically put in places that mask Kim and Kendall’s modesty. Undoubtedly, the outfits were specially tailored for their specific body measurements. The result was fashion magic. ???????????????? #kendalljenner A photo posted by Kendall Jenner Snapchat (@kendalljenner.snap) on Jan 16, 2017 at 6:41pm PST Kim and Kendall will likely make the final cut for their cameo roles, but it’s unclear if Kylie will join her sisters in the film. The younger Jenner sister connected with her boo, Tyga, on Snapchat during her trip to NYC to meet up with her siblings. Photographers snapped her leaving the hotel en route to the Met Gala set. Unlike Kendall and Kim’s lace and sheer look, she was seen in a black jumpsuit and a black and white camo jacket. Kylie Jenner’s camo look seems extra comfy! https://t.co/gkY960Gv4W pic.twitter.com/5tBJBinpPS — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) January 17, 2017 Not much has been conveyed to the public, but according to New York’s Page Six, the cast is star-studded to the max. The magazine says that in addition to Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner’s cameo, details suggests you can expect to see Alexander Wang, Vogue’s Virginia Smith and Lauren Santo Domingo, Vanity Fair’s Derek Blasberg and Anna Wintour. Katie Holmes and Adriana Lima were also spotted on the set, but you can draw your own conclusions. The gossip mag also said Ocean’s Eight is due out in the Summer of 2018 and includes a familiar cast of A-listers led by women: Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Awkwafina, Mindy Kaling, and others. James Corden is also said to have a role. Matt Damon confirmed that he will have a limited onscreen role in the flick. “I’m doing a little bit in the movie. I haven’t read it yet, but the cast is phenomenal and I’m excited to see what those women do with it. It’s going to be fun,” he said during a recent interview. Kim Kardashian has been out of the limelight ever since she was robbed in Paris at gunpoint in October of last year. For months, she endured the heartache of the trauma and faced a barrage of social media accusations that she somehow staged the crime. Days ago, police arrested at least 10 suspects thought to be involved in the jewelry robbery. Kim marked her return to the public by taking a trip to Dubai. There, she visited a hospital for children, danced a jig to her 2011 song and enjoyed the hospitality. She also hosted a previously scheduled makeup tutorial that was postponed after the robbery. Do Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner’s sexy lace look hit the mark? [Featured image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 4]

