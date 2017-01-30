Kim Kardashian Flaunts Breasts In Sheer Dress But Covers Face With Hat On Vacation In Costa Rica

Kim Kardashian looks to be back to her old ways, flaunting her bare breasts in a sheer dress on vacation with her family and kids in Costa Rica. However, the reality star did cover her face with a suede hat. Kim Kardashian #Braless Suffers #WardrobeMalfunction in #SheerTop Dress

See Full Pics: https://t.co/8uqKtWAIqG#KimKardashian #SheerDress pic.twitter.com/rG2tesDixj — Lisa Beebe (@BeebeLisa) January 30, 2017 Since reemerging after her traumatic robbery in Paris, Kim Kardashian has been sporting a more toned-down version of herself. However, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently stepped out in a sheer red mini dress revealing her breasts underneath, according to Daily Mail. Kim Kardashian covered her eyes with a blue suede hat as she was photographed with her family on vacation in Costa Rica. The 36-year-old wife of Kanye West seems to have thrown her “less flashy” ideals out the window. Kardashian’s metallic chainmail dress by Paco Rabbanne was worn with a pair of knee-high gold gladiator sandals. Kim’s raven black hair was worn iron straight, which has been her signature look since reemerging after the robbery. Kardashian has also been wearing a lot of hats with her ensembles to cover her eyes. Thank you @cosmesurge for saving my skin! #JetLagProblems #PsoriasisProblems A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:49pm PST Although Kardashian is still sporting a simple white gold wedding band on her left hand as a replacement for her multimillion dollar engagement ring that was stolen from her during the robbery in October. Follow @KimKardashianSnap for more A photo posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats ???? (@kimkardashiansnap) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:32am PST 19-year-old Kylie Jenner followed just behind her older sister in a white tiered jumpsuit. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians camera crew have been following the family around throughout their vacation in Costa Rica. mom A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:48am PST RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR Kardashians Jet Off To Costa Rica: Kim And Kourtney Leave Kanye West And Scott Disick Behind, Here’s Why Khloe Kardashian Breaks Down Over Tristan Thompson’s Secret Son, Insiders Claim Kim Kardashian Apparently ‘Not Having Sex With Kanye Right Now,’ Sources Say She’s Holding Out Video:Khloe Kardashian Ex Lamar Odom’s Post Rehab Crisis: Talks Of Getting His Wife Back [Video] Kim Kardashian New Toned-Down Image Is Another Money-Making Scheme, Insiders Claim Kim was also photographed earlier in the day in a very small, revealing nude bathing suit while hanging by the pool with her sister Khloe Kardashian. Kim and her other sister Kourtney both brought along their children: North, 3, Saint, 1, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2. Kim and Kourtney enjoyed a helicopter ride across the island with the kids. Follow @KimKardashianSnap for more A photo posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats ???? (@kimkardashiansnap) on Jan 28, 2017 at 9:39pm PST Kim’s husband Kanye West has reportedly stayed behind in Los Angeles to work on his music. Kourtney’s longtime boyfriend and father of her children, Scott Disick, was reportedly uninvited from the family trip following a long weekend of partying at the Sundance Film Festival. @jetluxlife only way 2 fly A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jan 23, 2017 at 4:44pm PST It would appear that Kim Kardashian has been working very hard to slim down even more since her Paris robbery. The reality star shared a Snapchat of herself working out while on vacation. Follow @KimKardashianSnap for more A video posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats ???? (@kimkardashiansnap) on Jan 30, 2017 at 7:10am PST After motivating Khloe to “get it,” she panned over to film herself, adding, “You guys, don’t I look so skinny today?!” [Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images]