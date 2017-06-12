King streetcar pilot project should move forward, city staff recommend

A city staff report to be published on Monday will officially recommend the city move forward with a pilot project to reshape King St. and give priority to streetcar service. City transportation staff have already revealed key details of the proposal, which would limit car movement on the stretch of King between Bathurst and Jarvis Sts.Sources who have been briefed on the matter confirmed that the report, which will be debated at Mayor John Tory’s executive committee next Monday, will formally recommend implementing the one-year pilot in the late fall. Read more:Drivers take a back seat in proposed King St. pilot projectArticle Continued BelowHundreds attend meeting to talk about King St. proposalJacquelyn Hayward Gulati, acting director of transportation infrastructure for the city, has described current streetcar operation on crowded King St. as “erratic.” TTC officials have conceded it’s often quicker to walk. City staff argue that prioritizing streetcar movement on King makes sense because transit riders are the dominant users of the street. Roughly 65,000 people take the 504 King streetcar every day, while only 20,000 people drive.