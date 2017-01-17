KKK pamphlets targeting Martin Luther King Jr. distributed in Abbotsford, B.C.

ABBOTSFORD, B.C.—Police in Abbotsford, B.C., aren’t sure if they’re dealing with a growing white supremacist problem or if a few “small-minded” people are behind the distribution of a pamphlet disparaging a holiday for Martin Luther King Jr. in the United States.Police said documents sealed inside plastic bags were thrown early Sunday from a vehicle and onto the front yards of more than 70 homes in the city that sits on the U.S. border at Washington state.The documents were apparently from the “Loyal White Knights KKK,” referencing the Ku Klux Klan hate group that was particularly active during the American civil rights movement, Const. Ian MacDonald said Monday, on Martin Luther King Day.He said the headline calls the assassinated U.S. civil rights leader a “communist pervert.”“And it goes down from there,” MacDonald said of the content, adding it wasn’t necessary to reveal everything in the pamphlet.Article Continued BelowThere was a similar incident last October, but fewer pamphlets were handed out, he said.He’s not sure if the hate issue is widespread in the Fraser Valley community.“We clearly have a problem with at least a few idiots. I wouldn’t want to give that any more credence. I’m not aware of any movement.”

