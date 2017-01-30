Koch network condemns Trumps travel ban, calls it wrong approach

INDIAN SPRING, CALIF.—Conservative patriarch Charles Koch and his vast network is vowing to oppose U.S. President Donald Trump if and when he deviates from their dedication to “free and open societies.”This weekend alone, Koch raised concerns about whether the Republican president will adopt an “authoritarian” governing style. Koch’s chief lieutenants condemned the nascent administration’s plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in infrastructure projects. And the Koch network’s many donors lashed out at Trump’s push to block immigration from several Muslim-majority countries.“It doesn’t do any good for us to be positioned as hating whole classes of people,” said Erick Brimen, who, like the other 550 or so donors who gathered at a luxury California hotel this weekend, will pay at least $100,000 (U.S.) this year to fund Charles and David Koch’s nationwide network of policy and political organizations.“What has made America great always is that this has been a place that has welcomed the best and the brightest,” said Brimen, a Venezuelan native who became a U.S. citizen last year and now manages a private equity firm. “The message needs to be very loud and clear that we continue to be such a place no matter where you come from.”Read more:Trump defends his immigration restrictions, says it’s not a ‘Muslim ban’Article Continued BelowThe sentiment was in line with a formal statement released Sunday by the Koch network, which said Trump’s “travel ban is the wrong approach and will likely be counterproductive.”The pointed criticism comes as the conservatives who help fund what may be the nation’s most powerful conservative network grapple with mixed feelings about the new administration. The Kochs refused to support Trump’s candidacy last fall, but they now see an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to influence the White House and the Republican-controlled Congress.Many who attended this weekend’s Koch donor conference reported anxious optimism about the extraordinary opportunity for conservatives. They highlighted strong ties between the Koch network and the Trump administration. And even before it is announced, Koch’s team is preparing to devote its tremendous resources to defend Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court.