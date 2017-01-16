Kyrgyzstan Plane Crash: 32 People, Including Six Children, Dead After Turkish Airlines Cargo Plane Crashes Into Residential Area [Breaking]

A major plane crash in the Central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan has left at least 32 people dead and several others injured, Russia Today reports. According to initial reports, the dead included several children who were on the ground at the time of the plane crash. The aircraft involved in the crash is believed to be a Turkish Airlines Boeing 747 cargo plane that was scheduled to land at the Manas International Airport located in the capital city of Bishkek. At least one of the crew members is believed to have survived the crash. According to senior government officials, the aircraft was on its way from Hong Kong to Istanbul and was about to land at the Manas International Airport to refuel when the aircraft reportedly crashed into a residential area nearby. METAR at Manas Airport in Bishkek at the time: UCFM 160100Z VRB01MPS 0050 R26/0300N FZFG VV001 M09/M10 Q1023 R26/19//60 NOSIG #TK6491 pic.twitter.com/CHzDs6jSqb — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 16, 2017 The plane crash reportedly destroyed more than 15 homes in the neighborhood. Officials also added that it is too early to determine the cause of the crash. Initial reports put the number of children dead at six. The death toll, however, could rise as we get more information from the situation on the ground. Local residents say the area was covered in a thick blanket of fog when the plane crashed. According to senior government officials, the aircraft was on its way from Hong Kong to Istanbul and was about to land at the Manas International Airport to refuel when the aircraft reportedly crashed into a residential area nearby. Firefighters and other emergency workers are still on the scene as we file this report. Efforts are currently on to put out the fire caused by the crash. Several images purported to be from the site of the plane crash have been posted on social media websites including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. We have embedded a few posts below. UPDATE: Death toll rises to 32 as cargo plane crashes in Kyrgyzstan, 15 houses destroyed https://t.co/H1lpeZnW2Z pic.twitter.com/Ex8dsnz4ed — RT (@RT_com) January 16, 2017 Photos of #TK6491 which appears to have crashed into homes. https://t.co/ruXKEgxv4i #aviation #Kyrgyzstan pic.twitter.com/NqwnlNfDZp — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 16, 2017 UPDATE: Death toll raised to 20 people, including 6 children, after Turkish cargo plane crashes in Kyrgyzstan https://t.co/H1lpeZnW2Z pic.twitter.com/33TUcLee1a — RT (@RT_com) January 16, 2017 Крушение самолета унесло 16 жизней, среди которых 6 – дети! Соболезнуем родным и близким погибших =( #Бишкек #Кыргызстан #Ош #Баткен #Нарын #Талас #ИссыкКуль #ИК #KG ДжалалАбад #Фото #Новости #Bishkek #Kyrgyzstan #Спутник #Sputnik #Сегодня #News #Мир A photo posted by Sputnik Кыргызстан (@sputnik.kg) on Jan 15, 2017 at 7:36pm PST Several videos said to be from the crash site have also been posted to YouTube. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, has also arrived at the crash site. As previously mentioned, the area where the plane crashed early in the morning was covered in a thick blanket of fog, which could have contributed to the plane crashing into the residential area. At this time, it remains unclear as to how many crew members were onboard the aircraft. At the time of publishing this article, all flights to and from Kyrgyzstan’s Manas airport have been suspended until further notice, local news outlets confirmed. This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx