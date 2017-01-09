La Loche leaders talk about recovery as school shooting anniversary nears

LA LOCHE, SASK.—The sky was a dull grey and the temperature a frigid -20C as leaders in a remote northern Saskatchewan community prepared to speak Monday about the town’s recovery from a deadly school shooting almost a year ago.La Loche Mayor Robert St. Pierre was to lead the event at the high school where a gunman opened fire last Jan. 22 and killed teacher Adam Wood, 35, and 21-year-old Marie Janvier, a teacher’s aide.Seven others were hurt at the school.The shooter also killed two brothers: Drayden Fontaine, 13, and Dayne Fontaine, 17, before he went to the school.The boys are buried side by side under a low, sloping V-shaped enclosed wooden and plastic wrap structure. Inside, on top of the graves, are fresh flowers and a homemade sign that reads “Rest Easy.” Flanking the structure are wooden signs with cartoon reindeer wishing each boy a Merry Christmas.Article Continued BelowA few rows down lies Janvier. Her smiling face is etched into the black headstone. Carved into the marker are the words: “My sweet precious loving daughter.”The La Loche graveyard was empty Monday as snowflakes swirled down. There was no sound save for the distant barking of the dogs that roam the streets.Substitute teacher Charlene Klyne, a La Loche school shooting survivor, sits at her home in Saskatoon. Klyne lost all sight in her left eye and can only see shadows with the other. She needed surgeries to remove pellets lodged in her upper body. (Liam Richards) At the school, the parking lot was full as staff and teachers returned from the Christmas break. Students return Tuesday.

