La Loche shooter got extreme scary rush after pulling trigger, case worker says

MEADOW LAKE, SASK.—A case worker says a teenager who killed four people and injured seven in La Loche, Sask., said he should have killed himself when he had the chance.Christopher Hales took the stand at the teen’s sentencing hearing which is to determine if the teen should be sentenced as an adult or a youth.Hales told a court in Meadow Lake that the teen said he decided to shoot up the school because he wanted to see what it would be like.Read more:La Loche gunman had no clear motive for killing 4, child psychiatrist saysArticle Continued Below‘I’m sorry, man:’ Teen gunman in La Loche school shooting told police he had regretsMembers of the RCMP stand outside the La Loche Community School in this file photo from Jan. 2016. A sentencing hearing is to resume Wednesday for a teen who killed four people and injured seven in a shooting in La Loche, Sask. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS) ‘He and he alone needs to own these crimes’: La Loche victims speak at sentence hearingHe said the teen told him he got an extremely scary rush after pulling the trigger.