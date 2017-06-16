La Loche shooter has symptoms of PTSD, suicidal thoughts, psychiatrist tells court

MEADOW LAKE, SASK.—A psychiatrist says that a teenager who gunned down four people in northern Saskatchewan has symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and flashbacks which have led to suicidal thoughts.Dr. Mansfield Mela testified in court Thursday that the flashbacks were “quite incapacitating” for the teen, who needed medication because “he couldn’t sleep from the images.”“He was becoming more hopeless and the images were quite distressing to him,” Mela said at a sentencing hearing to determine if the teen will be sentenced as an adult or a youth.Crown prosecutor Lloyd Stang questioned how the teen fit the diagnosis of PTSD when one of the symptoms is avoidance of thoughts or conversation about the traumatic event.Stang noted that the teen drew pictures shortly after the January 2016 shooting in La Loche, one of which depicted two graves for victims Dayne and Drayden Fontaine and another open grave for himself.Article Continued BelowBut Mela said that drawing wasn’t a memory from the event, so it didn’t count as avoidance, and Mela stood by his PTSD diagnosis.Read more:La Loche gunman had no clear motive for killing 4, child psychiatrist says