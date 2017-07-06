Lac-Mgantic to mark fourth anniversary of rail disaster in Quebec town

LAC-MEGANTIC, QUE.—Four years after the rail disaster that killed 47 people in their town, a group of Lac-Mégantic citizens renewed the call for the construction of a bypass that would steer trains away from the core of the community.Robert Bellefleur, spokesman for a rail-safety group in the town, said Thursday his group is outraged that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other politicians seem to accept that a bypass might not be ready for years.“What shocks the population, it’s to note that it’s politically acceptable . . . to wait until 2022 for a safer solution for Lac-Mégantic,” he told a news conference.The Quebec and federal governments have financed a feasibility study on the matter, and the province’s environmental review agency began public hearings on the issue in May.Read more: Four years after Lac-Mégantic, the struggle to prevent similar rail disasters continuesArticle Continued BelowBut Bellefleur said dangerous goods continue to be transported through the town on a section of rail track that has been rebuilt with an even steeper curve than before.Smoke rises from railway cars that were carrying crude oil after derailing in downtown Lac-Megantic, Que., on July 6, 2013. (Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS) “What we want, the citizens’ coalition, is that we build the bypass as quickly as possible,” he said.“We want an announcement this summer, and while we’re waiting for it to be built, we want them to fix this death curve.”