Landlord loses bid to evict Chinese-Canadian couple from 1 Rosedale Rd.

A landlord’s attempt to evict a Chinese-Canadian couple from a Rosedale apartment building for “substantially” interfering with others’ enjoyment of the place has been quashed, but the story is likely not over.Dot and Paul Pang, the only Asian tenants at 1 Rosedale Rd., say they intend to make an application to the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal or launch a civil suit alleging racist and discriminatory behaviour by tenants and the landlord.Last week, the property manager and three tenants testified before the Landlord and Tenant Board that the Pangs were the problem.“I am unable to find, on a balance of probabilities, that the (Pangs) have engaged in conduct, which substantially interfered with the Landlord or another tenant’s reasonable enjoyment” of the building, adjudicator Roger Rodrigues wrote June 12 in dismissing the eviction application.Property manager Aubrey Hannah described this to reporters as a case of smart, good people behaving badly, on all sides. But in paperwork, the landlord alleged it was the Pangs who had “substantially” interfered with others’ “reasonable enjoyment” of the building.Article Continued BelowOne tenant not called as a witness felt Dot had been using her phone to record him, while speaking Chinese. Another testified Dot has used “profanities” against him but then, under questioning by the adjudicator, said he had “misused” the word and assumed by the “tone” of the foreign language Dot was speaking in that she was swearing at him. Yet another, who the Pangs had accused of harassing them, complained of getting a “dirty look” from Dot. The testimony of two of the three tenants at the tribunal — all of them white — was problematic, and “not credible” in one case, the adjudicator found, while Dot’s was credible and “straightforward.”