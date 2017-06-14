Large wave overturned whale-watching boat off B.C. coast in 2015, report finds

VANCOUVER—The Transportation Safety Board says a large, breaking wave hit a whale-watching vessel off British Columbia’s coast in October 2015, overturning the boat and dumping passengers and crew into the water.The board makes three recommendations after the fatal capsizing, including that all commercial passenger vessels operating beyond sheltered waters carry emergency radio beacons that indicate their positions.Six people, five Britons and one Australian, died in the capsizing and 21 others were rescued on Oct. 25, 2015, near the resort community of Tofino.The board also recommends that passenger vessels across Canada adopt risk-management processes that identify hazards, such as areas known to have large, breaking waves.The report says search and rescue authorities were not aware of the capsizing for 45 minutes because the crew didn’t have time to transmit a distress call and it was only by chance that they were able to activate a flare, alerting rescuers nearby.Article Continued BelowRead more: ‘Our hearts are broken,’ posts Milton family whose dad died in Tofino sinkingIn the days after the capsizing, the board said many passengers were standing on the top deck on one side of the ship when a large wave hit the opposite side, rolling the boat and sending the passengers and crew into the water.Clinton Rebeiro, the investigator in charge for the board, said offshore waves travelling over a rising ocean floor and meeting opposing tides can cause waves to become higher or steeper, but determining when that will happen “is almost impossible to predict.”