Late business hours of city businesses make streets safer: Keenan

There’s a new A&W location opening in my neighbouhood, sometime this week or next, I’m told, in the gorgeously restored and renovated Campbell Block building at the corner of Keele and Dundas.There’s been some grumbling around the Junction and on social media about it — the usual stuff you hear in changing neighbourhoods about indistinct corporate chain stores replacing quirky local eccentric indie shops.I sympathize somewhat.I love me some quirk and some indie, and I hope the Junction of Smash architectural salvage and Pandemonium used books and Curry Twist fish magic never dies.Still, in this case, I’m celebrating.Article Continued BelowNot because as fast-food chain fare goes, the Teen Burger isn’t bad, although that doesn’t hurt.But because there’s a sign in the soon-to-open shop that says it will be open 24 hours.And any addition to the nighttime civilization of my neighbourhood is good news.