Laval University community shaken over accused gunman

Alexandre Bissonnette is the name being whispered by students in the crowded basement cafeteria at Laval University's Social Science building. He is the reason the young men and women here, Bissonnette's classmates until days ago, have been in "shock." He is why the student-run coffee shop has placed a frustrated sign outside its doors: "No media."Yet the name of the 27-year-old Laval student now accused of murdering six men in Sunday's mosque attack, and attempting to murder five more, was not uttered during a packed assembly Tuesday evening inside the Laval's social sciences building, a coming-together for staff and students after events the school's vice dean said have "shaken" the university community.Amongst heartfelt expressions of grief and information to students and staff about additional counselling services, only one of the arranged speakers, a young female student, acknowledged the particular blow of having walked the halls with the accused killer, who studied political science and anthropology."It's a shock to learn that the student (accused) was a Social Science student," said Roxanne Lachance. "But we can find evil no matter where. Hatred exists everywhere."No matter how they knew him — growing up with him as a child, living alongside his family, or taking classes alongside him — those who know Bissonnette personally say the allegations against the slight, introverted young man are stunning, if only because they strike so close to home.