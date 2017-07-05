Lawsuit seeks relief for injured workers struggling with mental illness

Legislation that for two decades prevented injured workers with mental health issues caused by long-term trauma on the job from receiving compensation should immediately be declared invalid, a new lawsuit argues. The suit filed against the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board and the Ministry of Labour by the prominent Toronto-based labour law firm Goldblatt Partners seeks to prevent the board from using the legislation to reject current chronic stress claims — and could open the door to claims rejected over the past 20 years to be re-adjudicated. The Star has previously highlighted what critics call systematic discrimination against workers who suffer from mental health concerns as a result of issues like sustained harassment, who previously were ineligible for compensation. In May, the provincial government took action to remove the ban on such claims, which the WSIB’s independent tribunal has declared unconstitutional on three occasions since 2014. But the legislative reforms will not take effect until 2018 and are not retroactive — so they won’t impact injured workers who made claims before that time. The lawsuit seeks to reverse that and provide some relief for workers whose cases were denied or are already in the system.Article Continued Below “Certainly, I’m thrilled that they’re taking this giant leap forward finally,” said Margery Wardle, a former heavy equipment operator who has been fighting the WSIB for some 13 years to have her mental stress claim recognized after what she calls prolonged sexual harassment on the job. “But what about those of us in the meantime? What about all of the older claims?”Margery Wardle has been fighting the WSIB for 13 years to have her mental stress claim recognized for what she described as prolonged sexual harassment on the job. (SUPPLIED PHOTO) In response to the notice of application received Tuesday, a Ministry of Labour spokesperson said the document was being reviewed.