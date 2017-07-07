Lawyer for U.S. soldiers widow calls for urgent hearing on freezing Khadrs $10.5-million settlement

An attempt by the widow of a U.S. soldier and another soldier wounded in battle to freeze the government’s compensation to Omar Khadr began in an Ontario Superior Court Friday morning, despite the fact that the $10.5 million settlement has already been paid.Toronto lawyer David Winer, who represents U.S. Delta Force soldier Sgt. First Class Christopher Speer’s family and retired Sgt. Layne Morris, who was wounded in the July 2002 firefight where Khadr was shot and captured, appeared briefly to ask for an “urgent hearing” into the matter.A date was set for Thursday.Justice Thomas McEwen asked Winer if the “thrust of the suit” in the original application he filed was lost if the money had already been paid to Khadr and his lawyers. Winer said he would file updated material in the case by Monday. The government paid Khadr and his lawyers this week. Article Continued BelowThe application is asking the court to enforce a $134-million wrongful death claim that was awarded by default to Speer and Morris two years ago in Utah. In the interim, they want his funds frozen. Tabitha Speer, the widow of U.S. Delta Force soldier Sgt. First Class Christopher Speer, seen here in a file photo. (MICHELLE SHEPHARD / TORONTO STAR) | Order this photo But if the money is no longer in an account in Khadr’s name, any attempts to freeze the funds may be meaningless. Khadr’s lawyers would not comment on the details of the settlement that was finalized behind closed doors with lawyers from the Department of Justice on June 22. It took the government two weeks after the deal was reached in June to provide Khadr and his lawyers with the money — after news had leaked about the settlement, sparking controversy and debate across the country in the case that has divided Canadians for nearly 15 years.