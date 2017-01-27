Lawyers file appeal for Travis Vader in deaths of missing Alberta couple

EDMONTON—Lawyers for a man convicted of killing two missing Alberta seniors have filed an appeal.Travis Vader was sentenced earlier this week to life in prison for manslaughter in the deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann. The couple, in their late 70s, vanished in July 2010 after leaving their Edmonton-area home to go camping in British Columbia.Read more: Travis Vader gets life for killing Alberta seniors, defence to file appealJudge dismisses Travis Vader’s claims his rights were violated in prisonArticle Continued BelowA notice of appeal from the defence asks Alberta’s top court to set aside the conviction and enter a stay on the charges or an acquittal. If there is to be a new trial, Vader wants his case heard by a jury.If the conviction stands, Vader wants his “demonstrably unfit” sentence changed, says the notice filed Friday.The court document lists a dozen grounds for appeal, including the trial judge not ordering a mistrial after initially finding Vader guilty of second-degree murder.