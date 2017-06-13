A Canadian lawyers’ group is calling on the United Nations to include victims of kidnapping for ransom under the legal umbrella of human trafficking, allowing families of hostages greater access to consular services.Currently, the U.S. and Canada do not classify kidnapping for ransom as “trafficking” as per the Trafficking Protocol.Lawyers’ Rights Watch Canada, a non-governmental organization, presented this position to a session of the UN Human Rights Council on Monday: “Victims of kidnapping for ransom — monetary or non-monetary — also lack access to remedies even when their lives are at stake.”The proposed classification “would allow families of hostages access to remedies — such as vigorous consular protection,” afforded under the Trafficking Protocol.The organization cited the case of Canadian hostage Joshua Boyle, who was kidnapped by Taliban insurgents in 2012.Article Continued BelowHe is being held in the region with his wife and U.S. citizen Caitlan Coleman, along with their two sons born in captivity.Boyle, 33, and Coleman, 31, vanished during a backpacking trip that took them to Russia, the central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, and then to Afghanistan.They are being held by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network.