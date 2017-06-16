LCBO workers step up pressure on booze monopoly to settle labour dispute, avert strike

Talk about the booze talking.LCBO workers are stepping up pressure on the government-owned alcohol monopoly with an ad blitz and a new website, Liqileaks, aimed at pressuring Queen’s Park to settle the labour dispute.With 8,000 members of the Ontario Public Service Employees’ Union ready to strike June 26, a newspaper ad appeared Friday along with an online countdown clock till job action.Illustrated with a colour photo of Liquor Control Board of Ontario president and CEO George Soleas, the half-page ad notes he “has a six-figure salary and a full-time job, but makes over 84 per cent of his LCBO retail employees work part-time.”In a video statement on Friday afternoon, Soleas said workers have to appreciate “the new retail environment in which we operate.”Article Continued BelowThat’s a reference to Premier Kathleen Wynne’s expansion of wine, beer, and cider to scores of Ontario supermarkets, which increases competition for the LCBO.“It is unfortunate that the union has chosen a timetable which raises the possibility of a potential labour disruption at one of our busiest times of the year,” the LCBO president said.“Our customers need to be able to plan ahead, particularly as we approach the Canada Day long weekend when many plan activities with family and friends.”