LCBO workers threaten strike action over negotiations with management

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says a strike is looming over the province’s liquor retailer if a new contract deal isn’t reached with LCBO management by April 24th.OPSEU represents more than 7,500 LCBO workers. Hundreds of them rallied outside LCBO headquarters on Lake Shore Blvd. in Toronto on Friday, protesting what they say is “creeping privatization” of the publicly-owned booze retailer.For half an hour union members waved flags and chanted slogans like “We own it, don’t sell it!” OPSEU president Smokey Thomas said his member’s biggest concerns are the LCBO’s reliance on casual contracts over full time employees, and ongoing steps towards privatization.“It’s 80 per cent female workers. It’s 80 per cent casual, and they want to create even more casual positions,” Thomas said.Article Continued Below“They were supposed to create more full time jobs and they’re not replacing full timers when they retire,” he said.The union is currently in collective bargaining with the LCBO.Company spokeswoman Christine Bujold said the LCBO respects the rights of its employees to protest, but could not comment beyond that because of the ongoing contract negotiations.