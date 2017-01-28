Lea Michele Nude: 'Scream Queens' Star Posts Naked Photos On Instagram As Part Of So-Called 'Bed Series'

Lea Michele is going nude for a series of Instagram photos, ones that have brought quite a bit of attention to the Scream Queens star. The actress posted the series of photos called “Bed Series” on Friday, with the pictures going viral almost immediately. The photo series — which did show Lea Michele nude but still covered strategically enough to conform to the social media site’s strict policy against explicit nudity — garnered thousands of likes and shares and gained coverage from a number of media outlets. Many of these reports shared Michele’s pictures, giving them an even bigger audience.