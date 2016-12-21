Legal Aid Ontario president says hes not worried if agency audited

The head of the provincial organization that funds legal aid — which recently announced major cuts to services due to a $26-million deficit — said he would welcome an external audit of his agency. “We’re committed as an organization to open government, and so I wouldn’t have a problem with that, I’m very confident in our financial position,” Legal Aid Ontario president and CEO David Field told the Star in an interview Tuesday. Field was speaking days after LAO announced it was scaling back on services, including no more legal funding for individuals charged with crimes, but who are not facing jail time. The move would affect thousands of people who can’t afford a lawyer and who could still be fired, slapped with a hefty fine, or have difficulty travelling if convicted of a crime. Critics have charged that the agency, which has a $440-million annual budget, mishandled its money and is spending far too much on “inefficient” internal growth, rather than spending more on community legal clinics and covering legal fees for private criminal defence lawyers. Article Continued Below“We provide the attorney general with ongoing financial information about our situation, our financial statements are audited by the auditor general on an annual basis, and we have a team of internal auditors who report to the board of directors,” Field said. “And so I’m confident that this has not been the result of mismanagement, but really what we’re looking at it is a demand in our services, and not a bloated bureaucracy or anything like that.”Other changes announced by Field in a memo Friday include freezing salaries within LAO and reducing legal clinic operation budgets by $1 million.

